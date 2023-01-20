Rams stay resilient, win second game of new year

Soroco junior Lexi VandenBurg drives to the hoop around De Beque defenders for a layup during a girls basketball game on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Oak Creek.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco girls basketball is off to a great start in 2023, winning its second of three games on Friday, Jan. 20, with a 39-35 victory over the De Beque Dragons in Oak Creek.

It was a tight, defensive standoff for the full 32 minutes of play, but coach Mandy Maass said the passion the girls have is what gives them the edge in these close games.

“I’ve just been asking them to step it up and play with more energy and more desire than the other team,” Maass said. “We’re taking those little steps, missing shots that we should make, but their energy level is always there.”

The team improved to a 3-5 season record with six games remaining on the regular season schedule. Maass’ No. 1 goal for her team is to continue the improvement and keep adding to the win column.

“We want to keep winning games, no matter how we do it,” Maass said. “If it has to be a defensive effort every time — that’s great. I would like to make more shots, but as long as they keep putting them up with the confidence they did tonight, I’m happy.”

The Rams will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday, Jan. 21, with a road game against Caprock Academy.

Soroco 39, De Beque 35

S: 11 4 12 12

DB: 7 6 14 8

