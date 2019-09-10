Rams run hard at West Grand Invite

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Led by sophomore Betsy Veilleux, the Soroco girls cross country team finished fifth of seven teams with 122 points. The Rams bested host West Grand by just one point. Meanwhile, Battle Mountain won the day with just 35 points.

Freshman Lily Whelan of Battle Mountain won the girls race in 21 minutes, 34 seconds. Veilleux led the Rams, finishing 20th in 24:06 in Kremmling, on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Soroco sophomore Kayedence Bruner took 33rd with a time of 25:57. Sophomore Eden Mayer, freshman Trinity Delto and senior Kourtney Bruner placed 36th, 38th and 40th.

Junior Alex Colby was the only Soroco boys runner, finishing fifth with a time of 19:51.

West Grand Invitational, Kremmling

Girls team scores: 1, Battle Mountain 35. 2, Northridge 64. 3, Middle Park 76. 4, Clear Creek 104. 5, Soroco 122. 6, West Grand 123. 7, Meeker 160.

Individual top three: 1, Lily Whelan, Battle Mountain, 21:34. 2, Helen Cross, Nederland, 21:58. 3, Milania Almonte, Battle Mountain, 22:13.

Soroco finishers: 20, Betsy Veilleux 24:06. 33, Kayedence Bruner 25:57. 36, Eden Mayer 26:18. 38, Trinity Delto 26:32. 40, Kourtney Bruner 26:45.

Boys team scores: 1, Northridge 33. 2, Battle Mountain 43. 3, Lake County 86. 4, Middle Park 87. 5, Meeker 108.

Individual top three: 1, Conner Lenhard, Lake County, 19:03. 2, Ezri Perdue, Battle Mountain, 19:04. 3, Colton Magnuson, Northridge, 19:07.

Soroco finishers: 5, Alex Colby 19:51.