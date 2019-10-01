Rams run at Moffat County Invite

Soroco junior cross country runner Alex Colby finished fifth at the Moffat County Invite on Saturday, Sept. 28.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Crossing the line in 19 minutes, 13.87 seconds, Soroco junior cross country runner Alex Colby placed fifth at the Moffat County Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Moffat County won the boys side of the meet, with Hayden runner Wyatt Mortenson finishing first. Aspen won the girls division as Kylie Kenny was the victor, clocking in at 20:37.64.

The Soroco girls were one runner shy of a full squad. Sophomore Betsy Veilleux finished 16th with a time of 23:02.48. Sophomore Eden Mayer, senior Kourtney Bruner and freshman Trinity Delto took 24th, 25th, 26th, respectively.

The Rams will resume action in Delta on Friday, Oct. 4.

Moffat County Invitational

Saturday, Sept. 28.

Boys team scores: 1, Moffat County 17. 2, Middle Park 51. 3, Meeker 67.

Individual top 5: 1, Wyatt Mortenson, Moffat County, 17:09.46. 2, Coltyn Terry, Moffat County, 18:18.13. 3, Keaton Knez, Moffat County, 18:38.78. 4, Ethan Callarman, Middle Park, 19:00.49. 5, Alex Colby, Soroco, 19:13.87.

Girls team scores: 1, Aspen 21. 2, Moffat County 43, 3, Middle Park 67.

Individual top 5: 1, Kylie Kenny, Aspen 20:37.64. 2, Kendall Clark, Aspen, 21:02.82. 3, Elsie Weiss, Aspen, 21:22.04. 4, Leah Cormican, Middle Park, 21:32.75. 5, Eva McDonough, Aspen, 21:40.07.

Soroco finishers: 16, Betsy Veilleux 23:02.48. 24, Eden Mayer 25:09.06. 25, Kourtney Bruner 25:22.5. 26, Trinity Delto 25:30.14.

Aug. 24: at Basalt, girls 5th

Aug. 31: at Lake County, 10 a.m.

Sept. 7: at West Grand, 10 a.m.

Sept. 14: at Eagle Valley , 10 a.m.

Sept. 20: at Fruita-Monument, 3 p.m.

Sept. 24: home at Rossi Meadow, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Moffat County, 10 a.m.

Oct. 4: at Delta

Oct. 9: at Rifle

Oct. 18: Regionals at Delta

Oct. 26: State at Colorado Springs

