Rams only bring girls, while Sailors’ Fryer continues to impress at Eagle Valley

Steamboat Springs sophomore Courtney Vargas finished second at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Courtesy Lisa Renee Tumminello

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs High School junior cross country runner Jaydon Fryer was just six seconds behind the winner at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday, September 14.

He finished with a time of 16 minutes, 51.7 seconds. Teammate and junior Sumner Cotton was seven seconds out of the top 10, running the race in 17:21.2.

The Sailors boys cross country team took sixth overall with 154 points, while Summit won the meet with 68 points.

The girls were paced by senior Maggi Congdon, who finished ninth with a time of 19:26.6. Sophomore Courtney Vargas was the next fastest Sailor girl, earning 45th with a time of 22:13.1.

Steamboat came away with 231 points, good for ninth, while Fruita Monument won with 77 points.

The Soroco High School girls took 12th overall with 385 points.

Rams sophomore Betsy Veilleux earned 66th, crossing the line at 23:10. Sophomore Kayedence Bruner followed in 84th with a time of 23:40.9.

Eagle Valley Invite

Saturday, September 14

Girls team scores: 1, Fruita Monument 77. 2, Glenwood Springs 77. 3, Basalt 83. 4, Eagle Valley 114. 5, Grandview 116. 6, Aspen 121. 7, Battle Mountain 187. 8, Moffat County 221. 9, Steamboat Springs 231. 10, Ponderosa 234. 11, Summit 295. 12, Soroco 385. 13, Coal Ridge 425. 14, Central Grand Junction 425. 15, Rangely 436. 16, Meeker 451. 17, Paonia 461.

Girls top 10: 1, Sierra Bower, Basalt, 18:07. 2, Samantha Blair, Eagle Valley, 18:31.1. 3, Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 18:31.1. 4, Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs, 19:00.3. 5, Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Glenwood Springs, 19:09.2. 6, Anna Swanson, Grandview, 19:14. 7, Jadyn Heil, Fruita Monument, 19:19.8. 8, Maggi Congdon, Steamboat Springs, 19:26.6. 9, Mekenzie Clark, Fruita Monument, 19:31.5. 10, Baylie Koonce, Ponderosa, 20:10.6.

Other area finishers: 45, Courtney Vargas, SS, 22:13.1 53, Caroline Bauer, SS, 22:32.4. 58, Ella Chapman, SS, 22:46.6. 66, Betsy Veilleux, So, 23:10. 82, Emily Craig, SS, 23:35.6. 83, Siera Harrison, SS, 23:38.2. 84, Kayedence Bruner, So, 23:40.9. 87, Nicole Nolting, SS, 24:03.8. 96, Kourtney Bruner, So, 24:28. 101, Eden Mayer, So, 24:38.5. 113, Trinity Delto, So, 25:11.

Boys team scores: 1, Summit 68. 2, Fruita Monument 80. 3, Grandview 81. 4, Ponderosa 114. 5, Eagle Valley 126. 6, Steamboat Springs 154. 7, Battle Mountain 167. 8, Moffat County 212. 9, Glenwood Springs 241. 10, Rifle 266. 11, Central Grand Junction 308. 12, Coal Ridge 372. 13, Paonia 375. 14, Grand Valley 418. 15, Meeker 437. 16, DeBeque 447.

Boys top 10: 1, Sullivan Middaugh, Battle Mountain, 16:45.2. 2, Jeremiah Vaille, Summit, 16:45.3. 3, McGinley Zastrow, Fruita Monument 16:46.8. 4, Gage Nielsen, Eagle Valley, 16:47.4. 5, Jaydon Fryer, Steamboat Springs, 16:51. 6, Peter Fox, Grandview, 16:56.1. 7, Nick Beckman, Grandview, 17:102. 8, Ben Norby, Ponderosa, 17:12.8. 9, Max Bonenberger, Summit, 17:13.5. 10, Kien Cogley, Fruita Monument, 17:14.4.

Other Steamboat finishers: 12, Sumner Cotton 17:21.2. 25, Bowden Tumminello, 18:03.4. 62, Thomas Lewer 19:20. 65, Josh Bush 19:31. 70, Kellen Adams 19:37.1. 82, Jeremiah Kelley 20:01.4.