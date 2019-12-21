Rams girls basketball runs by Caprock Academy

Soroco High School junior Makinley Parker passes to a teammate from the floor during a game against Caprock on Saturday, Dec. 21.

OAK CREEK — Going into Saturday’s game, the Soroco High School girls basketball team was coming off three straight games against 4A teams, all of which they won by 10 points or more. On Saturday, the Rams met with Caprock Academy, a fellow 2A Western Slope team, at home and outright dominated.

In their last game before the holiday break, Soroco won 63-18 on Saturday, Dec. 21.

“The reason we schedule the way we do, against a lot bigger schools, is it’s a lot easier against 2A schools,” Soroco head coach David Bruner said. “Things look a lot easier when you don’t play good competition. That’s what I just told the girls and they understand that. They’ve been through this process.”

The Rams were everywhere in the first half. They moved the ball on offense and if the shot missed, there were usually two Rams under the net to snag the rebound.

“The first half, our offense and our passes were pretty good,” said senior Morgan Geiger, who also noted rebounding was a strength, especially later in the game.

On a possession that didn’t result in points for the home team, the girls were already across the court and ready to defend before the Eagles even crossed half court.

Things were going well, but head coach David Bruner expected more when playing a team that was obviously not playing at the same level as his team. When sophomore Eden Mayer started running her route for an inbounds pass before freshman Shelby Geiger even got the ball on the sidelines, he called timeout.

Soroco sophomore Eden Mayer puts away a rebound during a game against Caprock on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Eagles got the ball on the ensuing inbounds pass, but the Rams stole it back. Driving underneath, Geiger was called for a travel with 40 seconds left to play in the half.

Soroco redeemed itself by netting two more baskets before the break and led 45-7 at the half.

Junior Makinley Parker paced the offense, scoring 10 of her game-high 12 points in the first half. She was 2-for-2 from the foul line as the team hit 10-of-16. Mayer followed with 8 points, while Shelby Geiger and senior Kourtney Bruner added 7 each.

In the second half, things slowed down for Soroco. Bruner drained a pair of foul shots and used a jump shot to put her team up 51-11 before David Bruner pulled all five starters with 3:44 left in the frame. The group returned to start the fourth, but held back on both sides of the ball.

Soroco senior Jadyn Ellis aims a 3-point shot during a game against Caprock on Saturday, Dec. 21.

“We were told to keep one foot in the lane,” Morgan Geiger explained. “We weren’t allowed to go outside of the lane. We let them shoot, but we were supposed to box out.”

David Bruner was proud of his team’s discipline in the second half, as he asked them not to pressure the ball as much.

The girls in maroon did all that without one of their best players, sophomore Kayedence Bruner, who strained her MCL in the Steamboat Shootout.

“I’m pretty excited about where we’re at,” David Bruner said. “We’re 5-3, we’ve played four 4A schools, and one 3A school. I’d say we’re in pretty good shape.”

Soroco 63, Caprock Academy 18

CA 5 2 10 3 — 63

S 20 25 10 8 — 18

Scoring: S, Makinley Parker 12, Eden Mayer 8, Shelby Geiger 7, Kourtney Bruner 7, Peyton Parker 6, Jadyn Ellis 6, Morgan Geiger 5, Kaci Taing 2. CA, Niah Klein 8, Sophia Knaysi 6, Eva Green 2, Amelia Knaysi 2. 3-pointers: S, Ellis 2. CA, Klein 2. FTs: S, 10-16. Fouls: S, 3. CA, 9.

Dec. 5-7: Soroco at Meeker Shootout: 4th, W vs. Lotus 44-26, L vs. Moffat County 60-35, L vs. Meeker 63-33

Soroco at Meeker Shootout: 4th, W vs. Lotus 44-26, L vs. Moffat County 60-35, L vs. Meeker 63-33 Dec. 12-14: Steamboat Shootout, L vs Mead, 38-32, W vs. Steamboat Springs 44-34, W vs. Eagle Valley 49-33

Steamboat Shootout, L vs Mead, 38-32, W vs. Steamboat Springs 44-34, W vs. Eagle Valley 49-33 Dec. 16: Soroco at Battle Mountain, W 44-28

Soroco at Battle Mountain, W 44-28 Dec. 21: Caprock at Soroco, W 63-18

Caprock at Soroco, W 63-18 Jan. 4: South Park at Soroco

South Park at Soroco Jan. 11: Soroco at West Grand

Soroco at West Grand Jan. 14: Steamboat Springs at Soroco

Steamboat Springs at Soroco Jan. 17: Soroco at DeBeque

Soroco at DeBeque Jan. 24: Hayden at Soroco

Hayden at Soroco Jan. 25: Soroco at North Park

Soroco at North Park Jan. 31: Rangely at Soroco

Rangely at Soroco Feb. 7: Soroco at Hotchkiss

Soroco at Hotchkiss Feb. 8: Soroco at Paonia

Soroco at Paonia Feb. 13: Soroco at Meeker

Soroco at Meeker Feb. 14: Plateau Valley at Soroco

Plateau Valley at Soroco Feb. 21: Vail Christian at Soroco

