Rams get back to winning ways at Rangely

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Last week, the No. 14 Soroco High School football team suffered its first loss of the season against No. 1 Vail Christian. This week, the Rams put that behind them, earning a 48-34 victory on the road at Rangely.

While passing was limited, Soroco junior quarterback Tyler Wixom earned 190 rushing yards over 14 carries, scoring four touchdowns in the process.

Junior Kody Logan also put in work on the ground, accumulating a touchdown and 132 yards over 21 carries. Seniors Nick Estes and Jonathan Jerome each added rushing scores.

The defense dazzled as Jerome, senior Jesse Koler and senior Sam Iacovetto each earned an interception. Additionally, junior Cutter Wiggins recovered a fumble.

Soroco is now 6-1 overall and 3-1 against 8-man conference opponents. The Rams will host West Grand on Oct. 25 before traveling to Hayden for the final game of the regular season on Nov. 1.

Soroco 48, Rangely 34

Stat leaders:

PASSING: SO, Tyler Wixom 1-3, 45 yards.

RUSHING: SO, Wixom 14-190, 4 TDs; Kody Logan 21-132, TD; Nick Estes 4-51, TD; Jonathan Jerome 5-22, TD; Jesse Koler 10-54.

DEFENSE: SO, Jerome 10 tackles; Logan 8 tackles; Jerome INT; Koler INT; Sam Iacovetto INT; Cutter Wiggins FR.

Aug. 31: at South Park, W 34-8

at South Park, W 34-8 Sept. 7: vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14

vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14 Sept. 13: vs. Justice, W 78-8

vs. Justice, W 78-8 Sept. 27: vs. Gilpin County, W 58-0

vs. Gilpin County, W 58-0 Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, W 50-12

at Plateau Valley, W 50-12 Oct. 11: vs. Vail Christian, L 48-12

vs. Vail Christian, L 48-12 Oct. 18: at Rangely, W 48-34

at Rangely, W 48-34 Oct. 25: vs. West Grand, 7 p.m.

vs. West Grand, 7 p.m. Nov. 1: at Hayden, 7 p.m.

