Rams battle for five sets at Vail Christian
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School volleyball team hosted De Beque on Friday, Sept. 13, topping the Dragons in straight sets, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14.
The next day, the Rams traveled to Vail Mountain where they fought for five hard sets. The Gore Rangers won the opening frame 25-23 then took the second 25-21.
Soroco stayed in it though, winning the third set 25-23 before earning a 26-24 victory in set four, tying the night at two sets each. In the fifth and final frame, Vail Mountain won out with a 15-9 victory.
The Rams are now 5-2 overall, 1-2 against conference opponents.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Vail Mountain 3, Soroco 2
SO 23 21 25 26 9 — 2
VM 25 25 23 24 15 — 3
Friday, Sept. 13
Soroco 3, De Beque 0
DB 12 18 14 — 0
SO 25 25 25 — 3
Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: vs. Ridgway 3-1, vs. Nucla 3-0, vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1 Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0 Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0 Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 17: vs. North Park Sept. 20: vs. Caprock Sept. 28: Simla Tournament Oct. 3: at Hayden Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss Oct. 12: vs. Paonia Oct. 18: at Rangely Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County Oct. 25: vs. West Grand Oct. 26: vs. Meeker
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.