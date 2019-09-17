Rams battle for five sets at Vail Christian

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School volleyball team hosted De Beque on Friday, Sept. 13, topping the Dragons in straight sets, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14.

The next day, the Rams traveled to Vail Mountain where they fought for five hard sets. The Gore Rangers won the opening frame 25-23 then took the second 25-21.

Soroco stayed in it though, winning the third set 25-23 before earning a 26-24 victory in set four, tying the night at two sets each. In the fifth and final frame, Vail Mountain won out with a 15-9 victory.

The Rams are now 5-2 overall, 1-2 against conference opponents.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Vail Mountain 3, Soroco 2

SO 23 21 25 26 9 — 2

VM 25 25 23 24 15 — 3

Friday, Sept. 13

Soroco 3, De Beque 0

DB 12 18 14 — 0

SO 25 25 25 — 3