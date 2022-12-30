 Rainbows, horses, monks help produce Steamboat Pilot & Today’s top images of 2022 | SteamboatToday.com
Rainbows, horses, monks help produce Steamboat Pilot & Today’s top images of 2022

Pilot & Today staff
Eight-year-old Berkley Devall and her mom, Emily Devall, get a bird’s eye view as they ride up the chairlift at Howelsen Hill Thursday, Feb. 18, 2022. The lift was new in 2022, and helped make the downtown ski area popular with locals, as well as visitors.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Strawberry Park kindergartner Lia Hernandez keeps her eye on the ball while learning the game of pickleball during her physical education class on Tuesday, May 10.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Charlotte Brooks raises her hands in the air Friday, May 27, after hearing that she had earned a scholarship. The announcement came during Yampa Valley High School’s graduation ceremony at the Yampa River Botanic Park.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Fourth of July was a big day across Routt County. In Hahns Peak Village, Shelley Stanford of Colorado Group Realty celebrated the day by tossing swag to onlookers at the Fourth of July parade on Saturday, July 2.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Abraham Levin and his daughter Ahviyah share a moment as they celebrate Monday, July 4, 2022 in Adams Park at the 50th annual gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light. Thousands were on hand for a silent prayer circle that ended with a children’s parade and a celebration.
John F. Russell/ Steamboat Pilot & Today
The gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light held Monday, July 4, 2022 in Adams Park was a colorful event that drew a lot of attention. Thousands came out to a large meadow off of U.S. Forest Service Road 1144 to take part in a “Prayer for Peace”.
John F. Russell/ Steamboat Pilot & Today
A mustang races across the open range on July 19 in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area as wild horses continued to make headlines in 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Geshe Nyima Tamang, a Tibetan monk from the Drepung Loseling Monastery, works on the intricate details of the Akshobhya Mandala Sand Painting inside the Bud Werner Memorial Library on Friday, Aug. 12, as part of a cultural residency “Mandala on the Yampa”.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jessica Drexler and her daughter Hazel Johnson share a moment as Hazel prepares to head off for her first day in first grade at Soda Creek Elementary School on Aug. 23.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A bee enjoys the color found in summer of 2022 as it searched of nectar on Tuesday Sept. 6.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
In September, it appeared that 2022 had gone to the dogs. Craig Balls’ dog Jasper pushes cows through gates at the Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Cattle Dog Trials on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Brent Romick Arena in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Shades of yellow fill the background as a bald eagle drys off its feathers near Muddy Pass Lake Wednesday Sept. 28.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Longtime Routt County resident Dan Hebard, with a walking cane, was among the crowd of people who showed up at the Strings Music Pavilion on Thursday, Oct. 6, to see how the Yampa Valley Housing Authority plans to develop affordable housing at the Brown Ranch property west of Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Eileen Allen takes off her boots while Kathy Thayer puts her skies in the back of a car on the top of Rabbit Ears Pass Monday, Oct. 24. The snow gave skiers a chance to get out a little earlier this year, as hopes remain high for a snowy 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Students from Mr. Simmons’s first grade class were filled with excitement as they got a chance to get close to Lord Stanley’s Cup Thursday Oct. 27. Curtis McElhinney earned the Cup twice while playing Tampa Bay Lightning. He brought the Cup to Steamboat Springs celebrating the Lightning’s 2020 and 2021 titles.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
In October, residents of the Ski Time Square Condominiums lost their parking after city building officials declared the parking structure they used unsafe. The future of the structure in uncertain as residents have been forced to find alternative parking this winter.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Meghan Lukens, a candidate for Colorado House of Representatives, smiles after learning that she held a lead over Savannah Wolfson in the race for House District 26 while attending a Democratic watch party at the Otto Pint, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Steamboat Springs. Lukens won the seat in what turned out to the a key midterm election for Routt County, and the country.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fifth grader Jon McKenzie helped Steamboat celebrated veterans days by showing his American pride as he sang a song and marched during the Soda Creek Elementary School’s Veterans Day program Friday Nov. 12.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Confetti flies through the air Wednesday, Nov. 23, as Steamboat Resort opens for the 2022-23 season.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Karina Schwartznau runs alongside her dog in a full turkey costume at the Steamboat Springs Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Families and Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes skied The Face at opening day at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Emery Shine rides up the new lift at Tube Howelsen on Friday, Dec. 16, as Steamboat Springs held a soft opening for the city’s new downtown attraction. Tube Howelsen officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Confetti flies as Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. staff celebrate the opening of the Wild Blue Gondola at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
