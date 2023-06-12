Rain barrel group buy orders underway

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is hosting another rain barrel group purchasing opportunity to help homeowners lessen demand for treated water, save energy used to process potable water and save money on water bills.

The 55-gallon rain barrels, which come with a lid and set-up kit, are placed under a rain gutter to allow homeowners the opportunity to store water for landscaping and garden needs to use during dry times.

Barrels that are ordered for a discounted rate of $62 can be picked up in Steamboat on June 22, in Hayden on June 23 and in Oak Creek and Yampa on June 24.

Organizers say the simple yet impactful use of a rain barrel, which is allowed by state law, will help community members conserve water at home in order to help adapt to a drier and warmer Yampa Valley climate. The sale is co-sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Mount Werner Water.

Supplies in the group buy are limited. Orders can be submitted at YVSC.org/water-conservation . For questions, email madison@yvsc.org .