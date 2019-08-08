Raccoon stuck in dumpster: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

12:18 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received notice of a dog locked inside a hot car at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers found the owners and notified them of the city’s ordinance, which prohibits people from leaving animals in vehicles when the temperature is 70 degrees or above.

3:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident along Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg.

4:15 p.m. Employees of a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive accused a woman of shoplifting $15 worth of items. Officers issued her a court summons.

7:23 p.m. A caller reported what he believed to be an illegal campfire at his neighbor’s house. It turned out to be a legal barbecue.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

8:56 p.m. Police were notified of a raccoon stuck inside an empty dumpster in the 3500 block of River Place Court. A resident freed the animal before officers arrived.

9:09 p.m. Deputies received a noise complaint from the 1300 block of Colo. 131 near McCoy. A resident was upset that his neighbors were shooting guns. Deputies could not take action because there is not a noise ordinance for that area.

9:22 p.m. Police received a report of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle that sideswiped a parked car in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 35

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Incidents that area fire protection districts and Routt County Search and Rescue responded to were unavailable Wednesday.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.