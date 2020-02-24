Updates: Bad weather leads to school, highway closures

A CDOT road camera captures the poor conditions on Rabbit Ears Pass, which was closed Monday morning due to weather.

CDOT

Updated at 10 a.m.: Rabbit Ears Pass has been reopened.

—

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Poor road and weather conditions Monday have resulted in several area closures.

U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass has been closed, according to emergency officials. Poor visibility from heavy blowing snow led to multiple vehicle slide-offs. The road is closed from mile marker 139 east of Steamboat Springs to Colorado Highway 134 west of Kremmling, along with Colorado Highway 14 west of Walden.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

All South Routt schools have also been closed Monday, according to the district’s website.

Hayden schools had a delayed opening, starting at 10 a.m. According to district officials, the two-hour snow delay was due to poor visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Keep up with the conditions • Find the latest forecast and recent weather stories here.

• View Steamboat webcams here.

• Find information from the National Weather Service, including storm warnings and advisories at wrh.noaa.gov

• The Colorado Department of Transportation provides road conditions, closures and traffic cameras at cotrip.org.

• For travel information by phone, call 511 (in Colorado) or dial 303-639-1111.

• Find information about avalanche danger and conditions from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

• For flight information, visit flightview.com/traveltools.

This story will be updated.