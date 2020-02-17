Rabbit Ears Pass closes due to multiple crashes

A CDOT road camera captures the poor conditions on Rabbit Ears Pass, which was closed Monday morning due to weather.

CDOT

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Due to poor road and weather conditions, U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass has been closed, according to emergency officials.

There are multiple stuck and crashed semi-trucks on the highway, leading to its closure Monday morning. The road is closed from mile marker 139 east of Steamboat Springs to Colorado Highway 134 west of Kremmling, along with Colorado Highway 14 west of Walden.

Colorado State Patrol does not recommend Highway 134 as an alternate route due to poor road and weather conditions.