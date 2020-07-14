Rabbit Ears Pass closes due to chemical spill

Updated at 1:45 p.m.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass has been closed Tuesday afternoon, with an unknown time of reopening.

According to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle crash resulted in a chemical spill on the highway between mileposts 140 and 141 close to the base of the pass south of Steamboat Springs.

The chemical, according to the driver, has been identified as methanol, a type of alcohol that is mostly used to create fuel, solvents and antifreeze. It is a colorless liquid, flammable and poisonous for human consumption.

An evacuation has been ordered for Timbers Preserves, a subdivision near the area, due to the situation. A hazmat team from the Colorado State Patrol has been requested to the scene.

A detour has been put in place routing traffic from Colo. Highway 131 to Colo. Highway 134.

This story will be updated.