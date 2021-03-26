Quiet down: The Record for Thursday, March 25

8:56 a.m. Animal control officers with the Steamboat Springs Police Department received a call about a dog off its leash on Storm Mountain Court. Officers issued the dog’s owner a verbal warning.

11:01 a.m. Officers received a call from a woman who calls regularly to complain about her upstairs neighbors in the 3000 block of Sunburst Court making too much noise. Officers went to the scene and did not hear any loud noises, but asked the neighbors to be quieter in the future.

3:59 p.m. Officers received a call from a driver who said they saw someone smoking marijuana inside a car while driving in the 1200 block of Buckskin Drive. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

10:08 p.m. Officers received a call about loud noises in the 800 block of Weiss Circle. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two residents were moving furniture. Officers asked the residents to be quieter.

11:17 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of residents in the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle drinking and being loud. Officers asked the group to quiet down.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.