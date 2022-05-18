Queer + Out in Routt seeks entries for upcoming art show

Steamboat Creates is celebrating the spectrum of gender identities and sexuality with an art show designed to provide a safe space for community members to share their work in response to their personal experience with LGBTQIA2S+.

The artwork must be original and can be in any medium. The selected works will be on display throughout August, with an opening during First Friday Artwalk on Aug. 5.

Entries are due on July 5. Allies and family members are welcome to submit work as well. For more info or to submit, go to Forms.gle/2UgRQKWWadoA7jLS9 . For questions, email gallery@steamboatcreates.org .