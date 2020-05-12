Quarreling co-workers: The Record for Monday, May 11, 2020

Monday, May 11, 2020

3:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear that broke into an unlocked dumpster in the 10 block of Balsam Court.

8:16 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 45 along Routt County Road 129 in North Routt.

10:28 a.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between two co-workers who were resurfacing the parking lot at the Steamboat Springs High School.

11:53 p.m. Police were called about a car alarm going off in the 600 block of Creel Lane. Officers checked the vehicle, which was locked and secure.

11:55 p.m. Police were called to do a welfare check on an intoxicated man seen stumbling through the 1200 block of Mountain Village Circle. Officers were unable to locate the man.

1:05 p.m. Deputies were called about a vehicle that drove off the road at mile marker 128 along U.S. Highway 40. The driver was suspected to be under the influence.

6:26 p.m. A resident called deputies after hearing gunshots near Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek. The resident called back and said it was a neighbor target shooting and everything was fine.

6:42 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone bleeding in the 300 block of Third Street in Hayden.

7:34 p.m. Deputies received a report of two men fighting in the 38900 block of Main Street in Milner. They later pulled over one of the men and issued him a court summons on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

Total incidents: 42

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.