Quality Inn sold to Texas businessman

The Quality Inn & Suites was recently sold to a businessman from Dallas, Texas.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Quality Inn & Suites in Steamboat Springs has sold, but new owner Harry Singh says it will be business as usual headed into the 2019-20 ski season.

“It’s going to stay the Quality Inn, but we are going to do some renovations,” Singh said. “It’s probably going to be the best Quality Inn in this area.“

According to the Routt County Assessor, the property was purchased for $5.8 million by Singh through GNS Motel Inc. The property, which includes 2.4 acres and a 52-room, was built in 1995. It last sold in June 2016 for $4.9 million by Steamboat Hospitality LLC. The property is the home of a 24,322-square-foot hotel that will be a part of the Choice Hotel franchise and is located at 1055 Walton Creek Road.

Singh said he plans to do a few renovations, such as new carpet in the welcoming corridor and the public areas, by the end of the year and most likely before the business starts to pick up in mid- to late December.

He said when things slow down in the spring, the upgrades will continue with new mattresses and new furniture fixtures in the rooms.

“It is just a beautiful town,” Singh said. “We saw an opportunity to buy this property and fix it up by investing in some things that will bring it into shape.”

It is Singh’s first property in Steamboat, but he now owns a total of seven hotels including Best Western, Comfort Inn and a Candlewood Suites in his home state of Texas. Singh lives in Dallas.

Singh said he visits Steamboat from time to time but admits he was attracted by the opportunity Steamboat’s mountain resort town offers to his business model.

“I come there every once in a while, but I see the business opportunity and this was for sale,” Singh said.

