Qigong in the Botanic Park to be offered every 4th Sunday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the seventh year, Yoga on the Green will take place at the Yampa River Botanic Park. New this year, Sunday yoga has been added to the regular schedule of Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Every fourth Sunday, instead of yoga, the group will practice Qigong, an ancient practice that draws energy from nature through the body and gentle movement. The first Qigong lesson will take place at the Yampa River Botanic Park from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, June 23. Sarah Braat will instruct. The classes are weather permitting and free, though a $10 donation is suggested. All proceeds will benefit the botanic park. For more information, contact Patty Zimmer at 970-846-5608.