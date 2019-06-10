Q&A with Frank Roitsch, candidate for Yampa Valley Electric Association board, District 5

Frank Roitsch

Q. What qualifies you to serve on the YVEA board?

A. Twenty-seven years of managing various coal-fired power plants, including Hayden Station, qualifies me to be on the boards of Yampa Valley Electric Association and Luminate Broadband. This career caused me to learn how to manage $20-plus million budgets, work with 100-plus employees and to solve problems. I am a mechanical engineer.

Q. Why do you want to run for the YVEA board?

A. I’ve run for the board to share expertise gained in management of large electric-generating stations. Many of the issues and equipment are similar to those at YVEA.

Q. What are your goals for YVEA?

A. My goals for YVEA are to provide reliable, low-cost, clean electricity and quality broadband to our owner-members. Also, excellent jobs for our employees.

Q. What do you see as YVEA’s goal in the community?

A. I see YVEA’s goal as being an excellent corporate citizen with friendly employees while providing reliable, reasonably-priced electricity and broadband.

Q. How do you view the future of energy in the Yampa Valley?

A. The need for electricity will continue to grow. The sources of energy will gradually change from coal to solar, wind and combined cycle gas turbines.