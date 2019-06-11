Q&A with Dean Brosious, candidate for Yampa Valley Electric Association board, District 4

Q. What qualifies you to serve on the YVEA board?

A. I have served on the YVEA board for the last 15 years. Seven of those years were as chairman of the YVEA board. I have obtained the Credentialed Co-op Director Certification, Board Leadership Certification and Director Gold Certification from the National Rural Electric Association. With an undergraduate degree in business and economics and a graduate degree in banking, as well as a history of owning and managing businesses, I feel I have the appropriate background to develop the vision and direction that the board should provide for YVEA.

Q. Why do you want to run for the YVEA board?

A. I would like to finish the job at hand, to continue the transformation and development of an electric co-op that was stuck in the 1950s, with an aging infrastructure, into a vibrant business that addresses the energy needs of its member owners. YVEA needs to be an energy resource partner for our member owners, not just an electrical distribution co-op.

Q. What are your goals for YVEA?

A. We need to develop YVEA into an energy resource partner for our member owners. As the energy landscape continues to change, it is imperative that YVEA becomes a resource partner for our member owners to use. Further, we need to continue the build out of our Luminate Broadband partner. Continued economic prosperity in the Yampa Valley is tied to being able to communicate with infrastructure. YVEA needs to be a partner in meeting the needs of its member owners.

Q. What do you see as YVEA’s goal in the community?

A. YVEA needs to become a premier and dynamic employer and business partner in each of the communities that we serve. The days of just being “the electric company” are over. We need to continue to evolve and participate in the development of vision and direction for the entire Yampa Valley.

Q. How do you view the future of energy in the Yampa Valley?

I believe that the future of energy in the Yampa Valley will undergo dramatic change in the next few years. The conversion from coal-based generation to alternative energy sources will provide huge challenges for YVEA. YVEA is currently held captive with an all-inclusive contract with Xcel Energy. The contract has an expiration date of 2042, but we can start to ramp out of the contract in the next few years. We need to begin to develop partnerships with local alternative energy resource providers to generate power locally and to take control of our own destiny. Technology is ever changing and being tied to a single power provider is a thing of the past. YVEA must move rapidly into the future or be left behind.