Q&A with 2021 Winter Carnival royalty

Cross country skier Sidney Barbier has been named queen of the 2021 Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Sidney Barbier, Winter Carnival queen

Q. How long have you been involved with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and in what discipline?

A. I have been involved in SSWSC as a cross country skier for 11 years now — since I was 6 years old.

Q. What have you gained by being part of the club?

A. SSWSC has given me the gift of having a team filled with teammates who become friends and push me to become the best possible version of myself each and every day. Skiing for me started out as something I did for fun and has become a true passion. It has taught me dedication, persistence, grit and mental strength. Nordic skiing is no way sport, but for me, it is being outside in the beautiful snow surrounded by coaches and teammates who share my love for skiing that makes the SSWSC so special. I have gained a life-long love for the sport that I will take with me into college and beyond.

Q. What does it mean to you to be named the Winter Carnival royal court?

A. To me, being named to the Winter Carnival royal court is such an honor. I am so excited to be able to represent such an amazing program for people of all ages and disciplines from ski jumping to moguls. I hope to represent the core values of the SSWSC and share my excellence both on and off the mountain. I want to be able to be an inspiration to young girls to continue to pursue their goals wherever they take them. To me, I wish to share my own pursuit of excellence in skiing as well as in school and beyond.

Q. What is your favorite Winter Carnival memory?

A. Winter Carnival has been part of my life for such a long time, and I remember one of my favorite memories was first waking up and being able to sprint on the snow down Lincoln Avenue and feeling so strong as I went head to head with some of the older and faster girls. I remember pushing so hard and laughing as I lunged for the finish line. Later, I remember going to the night show and having glow sticks and lights taped around my whole body and following my team in a line as we skied in circles at the base of the ski jumps. I remember thinking how cool all the other groups were going down the face with torches and of ski jumps of fire, but soon I forgot and had so much fun making super cool shapes in the snow and watching the amazing fireworks show with all my team mates by my side.

Q. Who are your role models?

A. There are many people in my life who I admire and see as role models. I look up to each and every one of my past coaches, present coaches, teachers and instructors who all give so much to my education and training. They share their time, energy. and passion with me and the entire community. I can’t thank them enough, and I hope to take their work ethic, generosity and kindness wherever I may go. Growing up through the SSWSC Nordic program, Deb Rose became one of my biggest role models. She is such an amazing coach but is truly a selfless, strong and inspiring person who gives so much to the SSWSC community, to each athlete and to me as an individual. In addition, Jessie Diggins has been a huge role model for me in terms of skiing and just mental grit. She has changed the world of Nordic ski racing for American women and shown me not only what true resilience is, but what it means to be a team and the importance of a strong team and a positive mindset.

Q. What are your plans for the future?

A. I recently committed to attend the University of Denver, where I will be skiing collegiately for the DU Cross Country Ski Team, studying viola at the Lamont School of Music and working to pursue my passion for environmental science and public policy. I am excited to have the opportunity to continue skiing the next level surrounding by incredible teammates and an amazing coach. I can’t wait to see all the new places my skiing will take me. At the same time, I am so looking forward to pursuing music on a higher level and continuing to play my viola with a potential major in music as well as in environmental science. I truly want to continue to develop my knowledge and aspire to create true systemic change for the environment in whatever ways I can.

Alpine ski racer Maren Elvidge will be the junior attendant for the 2021 Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.(Photo by John F. Russell)



Maren Elvidge, junior attendant

Q. How long have you been involved with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and in what discipline?

A. Four years, Alpine ski racing.

Q. What have you gained by being part of the club?

A. From skiing with the club, not only has my skiing improved greatly, but I have also learned the importance of hard work and a strong team dynamic.

Q. What does it mean to you to be named the Winter Carnival royal court?

A. For me, being named royalty means that I have the opportunity to showcase not only what makes SSWSC great but also our community.

Q. What is your favorite Winter Carnival memory?

A. One of my favorite Winter Carnival memories was last year when the record firework was set off. I remember it lit up the ski, like the sun, it was almost like it was daytime — absolutely breathtaking.

Q. Who are your role models?

A. I have many role models, not only in my skiing career, but also in my day-to-day life. In skiing I look up to Marta Bassino and Marcel Hirscher. Outside of skiing, I admire my parents. They both work incredibly hard to allow me to pursue my dreams and goals.

Q. What are your plans for the future?

A. My goals for the future are to hopefully ski for a Division 1 ski team, preferably in the Rocky Mountains. I am also interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.

Freestyle skier Katie McLaughlin will be the sophomore attendant for the 2021 Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Katie McLaughlin, sophomore attendant

Q. How long have you been involved with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and in what discipline?

A. I have done Winter Sports Club since I was a little kid but switched from racing to freestyle when I was 9.

Q. What have you gained by being part of the club?

A. From being in the club, i have found an incredible team to be a part of that feels like a second family. My coaches and teammates have always pushed me to be a better skier, and they have helped shape me into the athlete I am today.

Q. What does it mean to you to be named the Winter Carnival royal court?

A. It means a lot. I have so much passion in my life, and I channel it all into mogul skiing. It’s nice to be recognized for all your hard work even when you’re working to improve solely for yourself.

Q. What is your favorite Winter Carnival memory?

A. For the parade, my team and I sled or ski behind a float, and it always turns out super embarrassing because we are kind of a mess, but that’s what makes it fun.

Q. Who are your role models?

A. Izzy Powell. She’s the youngest on our team, but she absolutely sends and always shows up to perform. She unfortunately is out for the season because of an injury —she sent it too big at our first comp. I also look up to my coach Ann, because she is incredibly stylish.

Q. What are your plans for the future?

My plan for the future is to have fun and maybe make a ski movie or something. Just do what makes me happy whatever that may be.

To reach Lisa Schlichtman, call 970-871-4221, email lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @lschlichtman.