Q&A: Comedian Demetri Martin set for tour stop in Steamboat

Stand-up comedian Demetri Martin will perform March 24 at the Strings Pavilion in Steamboat Springs as part of his “I Feel Funny Tour.”

Courtesy image

Comedian Demetri Martin is coming to the Yampa Valley on March 24 at the Strings Music Pavilion as part of his “I Feel Funny Tour.”

His show, “Important Things with Demetri Martin,” ran for two seasons on Comedy Central. Demetri has released three stand-up comedy albums, including his latest special “The Overthinker,” streaming on Netflix. His books, “This Is a Book” and “Point Your Face at This,” were on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

He called from his home in California to talk about his tour, his comedy, and his ski boot cracking in the cold.

Tickets are available for the March 24 event with Demetri Martin at StringsMusicFestival.com. Masks are required inside the Strings Pavilion.

Comedian Demetri Martin’s latest special “The Overthinker,” is streaming on Netflix. He will perform in Steamboat on March 24 for the next stop in his “I Feel Funny Tour”.

Courtesy photo

Ross: How has your tour been so far?

Martin: The crowds have been wonderful. I think people are ready to be going to shows. As a comic, I feel so grateful that people are showing up and excited to be there. I just did a show in L.A.; it was sold out and everyone was so excited to be there.

Stand-up is really interesting because it’s such a call and response — the audience is such a part of the show. In stand-up, especially for someone like me who’s telling pretty short jokes, you hear from them every 30 or 40 seconds; it’s almost like a conversation. The audience is so much of how a show goes. When they’re up for it, the way people have been, it just makes it an even more enjoyable experience for me, as a comic.

Ross: How do you balance a 20-plus year career in comedy with creating new material?

Martin: I’m guessing for anyone who’s making material or content for audiences who have seen them before, you want to grow, I think, and you want to surprise people.

I am so grateful for the fans I have and for people who often message me and say, “This is my third time seeing you.” I’m always thinking of those people in the crowd.

I don’t want them to hear anything they’ve heard before. I hope they think, ‘Alright, he’s still doing his stuff and it was worth coming — a good experience.’

Ross: You have quite a few venues on your tour that are in Colorado — Steamboat, Breckenridge, Fort Collins and Denver. Are you hoping to get some spring skiing in, or did the tour just shake out that way?

Martin: I loved skiing when I was a kid. I haven’t skied much; it’s been years now that I have two little kids.

I haven’t thought of (spring skiing). I grew up in New Jersey — we never had any of that. I remember seeing these old ski magazines, is this real? People are skiing in jeans, this is crazy!

I’d go up to Stratton (Mountain Resort) in Vermont and be blown around on this chairlift in the cold. My boot actually cracked. Probably in hindsight it was just a bad boot. It cracked right down the middle (laughs). Spring skiing sounds nice.