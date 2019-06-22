‘Pushing incident’ over a woman: The Record for Friday, June 21, 2019

Friday, June 21, 2019

3:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers checked on a suspicious vehicle parked in the Howelsen rodeo grounds.

3:23 a.m. A bear was eating trash out of a dumpster in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers shot it with a less-lethal round, which scared it away.

3:53 a.m. Officers made contact with a drunken man stumbling around the 600 block of Yampa Street. They helped get him a taxi ride home.

5:52 a.m. Police responded to a “pushing incident” between two men who were fighting over a woman in the 3000 block of Village Drive. Officers issued both of the men a municipal summons for harassment.

7:56 a.m. A woman called police after encountering a bear cub on the third floor of her condominium complex in the 300 block of Ore House Plaza. The cub was on the stairs, and the woman could not get around the animal to get inside her residence. The bear soon left on its own.

10:52 a.m. Police were called about a man yelling at passing taxis in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, apparently trying to hail one without success.

2:12 p.m. Officers received an animal complaint from the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The caller said two dogs had been left in a vehicle for the past three nights.

3:14 p.m. A man was reportedly causing a disturbance at a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. He yelled at employees and fellow guests, then left in his own vehicle before police arrived.

4:13 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 148 along U.S. Highway 40.

6:15 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a fight at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

8:41 p.m. Officers were called about a bear inside a dumpster in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

11:51 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters assisted an unconscious person in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

