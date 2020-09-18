Punched in the face: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
12:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a U.S. Post Office vehicle with its lights flashing at Fish Creek Falls Road and Third Street. Everything was fine. The driver just forgot to turn the lights off.
9:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue medics were called to assist an unconscious person at a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
11:47 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at a thrift store in the 2100 block of Curve Court. An unauthorized person has been sneaking into the building at night to sleep.
12:53 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a burglary at a rest area in the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.
6:39 p.m. Police were called about the theft of a backpack at a condominium complex in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage. A friend had accidentally taken the backpack and returned it soon after.
7:33 p.m. Police received a report of illegal propane fires at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:57 p.m. Police were called about some minors drinking alcohol at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs.
10:55 p.m. Police were called about two people fighting at a bar in the 10th block of Eighth Street. A third man tried to intervene and was punched in the face. He received an evaluation from medics and was determined to be OK.
Total incidents: 59
- Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
