Pumpkin tossed through a window: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019

12:04 a.m. A person was sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot in Central Park Plaza. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers warned them camping is not allowed in city limits.

3:20 a.m. A person flagged down officers in the 800 block of Yampa Street and said his phone was missing. It was found at a restaurant he had been to earlier in the evening.

11 a.m. Hayden Police Department officers arrested a person on suspicion of tampering with a utility meter, second-degree criminal tampering and violation of a bail bond, all misdemeanors.

1 p.m. Hayden officers arrested a person on suspicion of violating a protection order, a misdemeanor.

1:01 p.m. Police responded to a suspicious incident involving a minor in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

2:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported animal bite in the 26100 block of Old Stage Trail in Oak Creek.

4:22 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a person who was unconscious in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

5:38 p.m. Deputies received a report of theft in the 23000 block of Tobiano Trail in Oak Creek.

6:25 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to a possible structure fire at Valverdant Circle and Fish Creek Falls Road.

7:57 p.m. Officers were called to a reported fight at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Elk River Plaza. Officers spoke to one man involved in the fight, who was cited with disorderly conduct. He was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after losing consciousness for a few seconds.

9:17 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist a person who was unconscious in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

10:46 p.m. A person reported someone had thrown a small pumpkin through their window, breaking the glass, in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

