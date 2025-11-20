Puckett secures World Cup points in slalom debut in Finland

In his first World Cup slalom start, Steamboat Springs native Cooper Puckett earned his first World Cup points at the Levi Men’s Slalom event in Finland on Nov. 16.

Puckett started the event as bib 69 — his starting ranking among the skiers — and placed 26th. Only the top 30 skiers earn a second run.

He finished his first run in 56.15 seconds, and his second run in 57.25 seconds to finish 2.68 seconds behind the winner, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen of Brazil.

Puckett’s improvement earned him the Stifel Bibbo Award, given to the racer with the greatest improvement — in this case, 43 spots.

The U.S. Ski Team Alpine skier earned himself five World Cup points. Puckett has been on the team since 2022.

While Levi was his first slalom start, Puckett had three prior giant slalom World Cup starts in 2024. During the 2023-24 NorAm circuit in both slalom and giant slalom, Puckett won one race and had four podium finishes.

At the 2022 FIS Junior World Ski Championships, he finished fourth in team parallel and ninth in the super-G. In 2021 event, he finished 24th in the super-G.

A Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alum, he started skiing with SSWSC in 2006.

Puckett’s father, Chris, and his uncle, Casey, are both former Olympians and U.S. Ski Team racers. His mother Wendy ran track at the University of Colorado.