Public urination: The Record Friday, June 12, 2020

6:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way. A woman thought someone was following her. Officers checked the area but found no one suspicious.

7:46 a.m. Police received a report of some fishing line that had been strung across a walking trail in the 2300 block of Clubhouse Drive. Officers are investigating.

9:59 a.m. Police mediated an argument between two former roommates arguing about who owned certain items at an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

3:01 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called about a crash with unknown injuries in the 10 block of Main Street in Yampa.

6:24 p.m. Police were called about a man urinating in a parking lot in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

7:33 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of trespassing from the Dry Lake Campground on Buffalo Pass.

10:16 p.m. Police were called about a man on a bike yelling at passersby at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

10:57 p.m. Deputies were called about fireworks exploding somewhere in the Steamboat II neighborhood.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.