Public urination: The Record for Thursday, March 18

Thursday, March 18
1:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a man holding a megaphone and yelling at cars on Lincoln Avenue. The man was gone when officers arrived.
5:27 p.m. Officers responded to a non-injury car crash in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
6:03 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated man yelling at people walking on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
7:11 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated man urinating on the door of a business on Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued the man a citation for public urination.
10:11 p.m. Officers received a call from a driver who said another vehicle hit his car while it was parked. Officers took a report.
11 p.m. Officers received a call about a physical fight between roommates in the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle. Officers mediated the fight and neither roommate wanted to press charges.
Total incidents: 52
• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District Firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District Firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
