Public meetings this week for Community Wildfire Protection Plan

A wildfire burns in 2017 in northern Routt County.

North Routt Fire Protection District/Courtesy image

Organizers of the update for the Routt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan invite residents to one of four public input meetings Monday, Nov. 14, through Thursday, Nov. 17.

To gather broad community input on wildfire protection values across the county, the Office of Emergency Management and nonprofit Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council are hosting the public meetings with appetizers and beverages provided. The meetings are set for 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Hayden Center, Tuesday at the North Routt Fire Station No. 2 near the Steamboat Lake State Park visitor center, Wednesday at the Stagecoach Fire Station, and Thursday at the Board of County Commissioners meeting room, 136 Sixth St. in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Everyone who attends an in-person meeting will be entered into a drawing for a Stihl chainsaw that can be used to remove fire-hazard trees. Meeting attendees also can be placed on a prioritized list to receive a free on-site Home Ignition Zone evaluation conducted by local fire experts in the spring.

In addition, all county residents are encouraged to complete an online survey during November available at RouttWildfire.org .