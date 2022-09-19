Public invited to water resilience conference at Colorado Mountain College this week

This year’s fifth annual Yampa Basin Rendezvous focusing on the topic “Enhanced Observations for Water Resilience in the Yampa River Basin” will be hosted Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23, at Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs. The educational water resources event is free and open to the public, but community members are asked to register online at yvsc.org/yampa-basin-rendezvous .

The rendezvous is a collaborative, science-based conference that focuses on water and weather in the Yampa River Basin. Members of the public are welcome to attend portions of or all of the conference. The conference will open at 9 a.m. Thursday with the panel “Local and Regional Water Priorities for Resilience.” Topics on Friday morning include “Technologies for Water Resilience and Restoration” and “Water Stewardship and Sustainable Agriculture.”

This two-day event will provide an overview of the current state of and future planning for water resources in the Yampa River Basin with discussions of the roles of economic, environmental and cultural factors. The goal is to provide a venue that encourages a community-centered approach to creating informed, adaptive, proactive and science-based management strategies for the Yampa Valley’s natural resources and communities.

The event is sponsored by nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, Colorado Mountain College, Friends of the Yampa, Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District and Steamboat Ski Resort. For questions, contact madison@yvsc.org .

To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.