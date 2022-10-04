Public invited to learn results of Community Health Needs Assessment

Community members are invited to attend either in-person or tune in virtually for a presentation on Oct. 13 on the results of the recently completed 2021-22 Community Health Needs Assessment for the Yampa Valley.

The assessment is used by medical, community and nonprofit groups in the Yampa Valley to identify health priorities, develop community health programming and allocate resources in Routt and Moffat counties through the next five years. Two top priorities from the current assessment, for example, include behavioral health and access to culturally and linguistically effective health care.

The presentation is set for noon on Oct. 13 in the Community Room at Mountain Valley Bank at 2201 Curve Plaza on the west side of Steamboat Springs. Individuals can prepare questions for the meeting by reviewing the report online at TheHealthPartnership.org/chna.

To RSVP for the in-person meeting or to receive a Zoom link to watch the meeting online, email The Health Partnership Community Impact Manager Erin Wallace at ewallace@NCCHealthPartnership.org .