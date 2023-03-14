Public invited to hearings about Routt County wastewater treatment improvements

Two virtual public hearings will take place on Monday, March 20, regarding the improvements to the wastewater treatment systems in Milner and Phippsburg.

The hearings will be informative and citizens will be asked to comment on the improvements, Project Needs Assessment and Site Application. The reports are being submitted to the Colorado Department of Public Communities for Milner and Phippsburg for a State Revolving Fund Loan.

The Milner meeting is at 6 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/81639128692 and the Phippsburg hearing follows at 7:30 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/88154361404 .