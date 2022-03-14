Public invited to discuss health needs survey

Community members are invited to attend or tune in online starting March 22 for five different meetings to gather continued input for the Community Health Needs Assessment.

Some 1,160 community members in Routt and Moffat counties completed the assessment’s online survey in February to help identify current health and well-being priorities across the Yampa Valley. The Health Partnership is hosting discussion meetings to share data about the health factors, issues and needs.

The community discussions will be in person 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, in the community room at Old Town Hot Springs in downtown Steamboat Springs as well as 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Senior Social Center of Craig, 775 Yampa Ave in Craig. A virtual community discussion meeting is set for 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday March 29.

Additional meetings in April are set for in person 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at the South Routt Community Center, 227 Dodge Ave. in Oak Creek Room. A virtual meeting in Spanish will be noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Register in advance for the meetings online at thehealthpartnership.org/CHNA .

The Health Partnership, a local nonprofit organization, is hosting the community input meetings to share major takeaways and facilitate a discussion among community members to identify the major health and wellness priorities moving forward. Feedback will be used to identify health priorities and to support the development of Community Health Improvement Plans for Routt and Moffat counties. These plans will aid in program planning and resource allocation through the next five years.

For questions, email info@ncchealthpartnership.org . The survey is a joint effort by local health and nonprofit groups The Health Partnership, UCHealth, Northwest Colorado Health, Routt County Public Health, Memorial Regional Health and Routt County United Way.

