Public input sought on beaver management strategy
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released its draft Beaver Conservation and Management Strategy, and public input on the plan is being sought through Dec. 17 at EngageCPW.org.
The purpose of the BCMS is to increase and sustain beaver and beaver-influenced wetlands in suitable habitats. The wetlands are vital for supporting streams and wildlife.
Key points covered include population and habitat status and monitoring; beaver harvest management; beaver restoration opportunities; living with beaver and nonlethal conflict resolution; and translocation policy and protocol.
Native to Colorado, beavers are being prioritized for their benefits to ecosystems.
Parks and Wildlife expects the strategy to be ready by February 2026.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.