Public input sought on beaver management strategy

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released its draft Beaver Conservation and Management Strategy, and public input on the plan is being sought through Dec. 17 at EngageCPW.org .

The purpose of the BCMS is to increase and sustain beaver and beaver-influenced wetlands in suitable habitats. The wetlands are vital for supporting streams and wildlife.

Key points covered include population and habitat status and monitoring; beaver harvest management; beaver restoration opportunities; living with beaver and nonlethal conflict resolution; and translocation policy and protocol.

Native to Colorado, beavers are being prioritized for their benefits to ecosystems.

Parks and Wildlife expects the strategy to be ready by February 2026.