Public health, COVID-19 update will be focus of next ‘Steamboat Conversations’ virtual town hall

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Officials with the Routt County Public Health Department will participate in a “Steamboat Conversations” live virtual town hall Wednesday, July 29, to offer updates on COVID-19 and answer questions from the community related to recent public health orders.

The virtual discussion starts at 1 p.m., and panelists include Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan; Routt County Public Health Medical Officer Dr. Brian Harrington; Robin Schepper, acting public information officer for Routt County; and Roberta Smith, Routt County interim public health director.

The panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and the Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

Questions for the panelists can be emailed to news@steamboatpilot.com.