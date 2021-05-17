Public health asks attendees of events at Steamboat Christian Center to get COVID-19 test

Routt County Public Health is asking attendees of two recent events at Steamboat Christian Center to get tested for COVID-19 after contact tracing has identified multiple cases connected to the church, according to a release Monday evening.

The events were the Come As You Are graduation and fundraiser on May 7 and the JED Talk on May 11.

“In order to reduce community spread and keep our community safe, the Department of Public Health recommends that all attendees of either event seek testing, and if you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, self quarantine through Friday,” the department said in the release=.

Public health officials have reached out to all known close contacts of people who have tested positive for the virus, but they currently have limited information and believe there are likely more people affected.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.