Public asked to help ID man’s body found in Routt National Forest
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead in a remote area of the Routt National Forest on Sunday.
Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of an unattended death around 12:46 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. A hiker discovered the man’s body while hiking near the Harrison Creek drainage. There is no established trail in the area, but several game trails along the creek, according to Undersheriff Doug Scherar.
The case is not being investigated as a homicide, Scherar said.
An autopsy conducted Tuesday found no physical signs of trauma, according to the news release. The man had a heart condition that contributed to this death, the autopsy found. Toxicology results are pending.
Deputies did not find any form of identification on the body. The deceased man is described as white, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing white socks, black shoes, a white buttoned shirt and gray pants with a black belt. He also had a tattoo with the words, “Wu Tang Clan” on his right forearm.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or who knows about a missing man is encouraged to call the Routt County Sheriff’s Office at 970-879-1090.
To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com
