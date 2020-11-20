Public access to city offices closes with move to level red

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — City of Steamboat Springs offices within City Hall and across the street in Centennial Hall as well as at the Parks and Recreation office are now closed to the general public due to Routt County’s move to level red.

“With the heightened level and surging cases, our focus remains on the safety of employees and the public while working to stop the spread of the virus,” City Manager Gary Suiter said in a news release. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to ensure city services remain available to citizens during the closure.”

As with the previous closure earlier this year, city services will be available to the public by appointment and electronically until the community returns to a lower risk level. City council, planning commission and parks and recreation commission meetings also will be held virtually.

City services that span planning and community development, finance, city clerk, city manager, deputy city manager, public works, water and sewer, engineering and municipal court will be available by appointment or through phone or email. In addition, the Steamboat Springs Police Department lobby will be restricted to appointment only; while the fire department remains closed to all but authorized personnel.

Departments will be working at reduced office levels with most staff working remotely. With the restriction on indoor-seated events and entertainment, special events and functions at the Steamboat Springs Community Center will also not be permitted.

The Howelsen Ice Complex will reopen on Monday by reservation only for public skate and stick and puck for 10 people or less per session. In addition, Howelsen Hill Ski Area will announce its plans before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Steamboat Springs Transit, the Steamboat Springs Airport and Public Works will continue to provide key community transportation services; however, adjustments to operations should be anticipated due to increased public health requirements.

The box outside the main entrance to City Hall continues to provide a secure means to drop off payments and documents.