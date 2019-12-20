The Ptarmigan Inn unveils completion of $5M renovation project

The view of the Ptarmigan Inn's lobby from Ptom's Brunch & Bar.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Benjamin Franko, general manager at The Ptarmigan Inn, took a few moments to greet guests by their first names as they walked through the doors of the iconic Steamboat Springs hotel at the base of Steamboat Resort, which is putting the finishing touches on a $5 million renovation.

“This is an exciting new project for Steamboat,” Franko said. “As one of the Steamboat Ski Resort’s original ski-in, ski-out properties, we are giving guests another great reason to stay at the base of the mountain.”

Franko said the hotel’s history was taken into consideration when new owners, CoralTree Hospitality Group, began renovations in the spring. Franko expects all of the renovations to the 77-room hotel, including the bar and restaurant, to be completed by the end of the weekend.

“It was comfortable, but it was definitely getting old and tired. This is like new life, new blood … this place is an institution,” Franko said. “I’ve been here 21 years, and I have talked to so many people here over the years that had roommates that worked here or a family member that worked here or they came as kids, and now, they’re bringing their kids.”

Guests will notice the upgrades as soon as they walk through the doors of the hotel, which was built in 1969 and expanded in 1979. The property is located at 2304 Apres Ski Way just a few steps from Steamboat Resort’s new gondola. Guests simply walk out the back door, take a few steps up a staircase, where they can step into their skis and slide down the Stampede ski run.

The hotel is also attached to Christy Sports at The Ptarmigan Inn, which provides guests with a convenient place to rent skis, snowboards and boots. Christy also provides a valet ski service at this location.

The hotel’s lobby area was updated to include a new front desk area offering grab-and-go snacks, draft beer from Butcherknife Brewing Company and kombucha. There is also a new meeting area for groups with panoramic views of the Steamboat Resort.

Franko is thrilled with how the renovation turned out.

The new lobby area is open and modern with new carpet, freshly painted walls and improved high-speed internet service.

The ownership of The Ptarmigan Inn wants to make sure the hotel has a fun, unique feel, which is one of the reasons they added these paint-by-number murals down the hallways leading to the rooms.

John F. Russell

Inside the rooms, guests will also find new window treatments, linens, furnishings and lighting. Whimsical art can be found throughout the hotel including paint-by-numbers murals on the walls leading to the rooms, in the bar area and just about everywhere else. Guests will also find replica vintage mini-fridges in the rooms.

The choice of hotel rooms includes: a king bed with standard or slope view; two queen beds and standard or slope view; a room with a king bed and bunk beds with a slope view; as well as studio and loft suites with rates starting at $175 a night.

Franko believes the hotel’s new restaurant concept, Ptom’s Brunch and Bar, will provide guests with a top-notch dining option, and he hopes to draw the public in for happy hour, as well as the bar menu.

The room choices at the Ptarmigan include a king with bunk beds.

John F. Russell

Ptom’s opens each day at 7 a.m. and serves brunch until 1:30 p.m. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. every day in the winter with a bar menu that includes everything from elk chili and chef’s salad to a BLT burger, shrimp tacos and steak poutine. Many of the items are made with locally curated ingredients.

In the past, the Ptarmigan’s restaurant only served a continental breakfast in the summer months, but now, Franko said Ptom’s will move toward more year-round offerings.

“I feel like I’m a steward of the environment and the culture I was introduced in 1999. I truly think of myself as somebody who needs to continue the tradition of the Ptarmigan,” Franko said. “We can make some changes and improve it of course, but we are really staying true to our roots.

“The response has been really incredible since we opened up,” Franko added. “Back before we did the remodel we had a lot of compliments about our friendly service, but now with this, the sky is the limit.”

Many of the rooms in the recently renovated Ptarmigan Inn have two queen beds,

John F. Russell

A chalkboard allows guests to leave messages for one another as they walk out the back door, just a few steps away from the runs at Steamboat Resort

John F. Russell

The Ptarmigan Inn will use this space, with panoramic views of the Steamboat Resort, as a meeting space for guests.

John F. Russell

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.