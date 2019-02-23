Psychedelic drug bust: The Record for Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

9:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about two adult brothers in a fistfight at a bus stop at Steamboat Resort.

1:39 p.m. Officers were called about a Steamboat Springs Transit bus that could not park at a stop at Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue because a car had parked there.

3:08 p.m. Officers contacted a drunken pedestrian barely able to walk in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. The man was transported to the hospital for detox.

5:56 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 2 along Routt County Road 129.

7:31 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about trauma in a parking lot at the Steamboat Resort.

9:19 p.m. Officers and deputies responded to an assault at the hospital. A male patient is suspected of hitting an emergency room staff member and kicking another employee. Law enforcement arrested the man.

10:29 p.m. A resident assistant at Colorado Mountain College called officers after smelling marijuana coming from a student’s dorm room. Officers searched the room and also found what they suspect to be LSD. They arrested the student on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and resisting officers.

11:23 p.m. Officers were called about a man lying on the side of the road at High Point Drive and South Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, the man stood up and appeared to be OK.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.