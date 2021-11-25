Prowler: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 24
Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
3:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Downhill Drive and Lincoln Ave.
3:18 a.m. A prowler was reported to officers in the 1700 block of Saddle Creek Court.
9:39 a.m. Found property was located in the 300 block of Fox Springs Circle.
11:43 a.m. Officers responded to a downtown business in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue after an alarm was triggered.
2:50 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint along U.S. Highway 40 near mile marker 105 in Hayden.
6:26 p.m. A disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle.
11:42 p.m. Officers and deputies responded to a disturbance reporter in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
Total incidents: 38
• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to seven calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
