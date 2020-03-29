Prowler at the window: The Record for Saturday, March 28, 2020

Saturday, March 28, 2020

1:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a person reporting someone standing outside their bedroom window in the 400 block of Mountain Village Circle. No one was around when officers arrived.

11:48 a.m. Police responded to a report of a dog off leash in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

12:10 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a call about an allergic reaction in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

8:31 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a public health concern in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive. Police educated people at the location on the recent public health orders from the county and the state.

9:59 p.m. An officer reported a bear at the intersection of Sixth and Oak streets.

7:33 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an armed person in the 2400 block of Routt County Road 33B.

Total incidents: 24

Steamboat officers had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.