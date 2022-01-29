Property tax notices go out to residents
The Routt County Treasurer’s Office has printed and mailed tax notices out to over 28,000 property owners, according to county officials.
Notices were sent out this week for 2021 property taxes to be collected in 2022. If property owners have not received their tax statement by Feb. 10, or if they have any questions or concerns, they are are encouraged to call the Routt County Treasurer’s Office at 970-870-5555, email treasurer@co.routt.co.us or use the online chat feature through the office’s website.
