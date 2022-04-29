Property tax full payment due date approaches

Routt County Treasurer & Public Trustee Lane Iacovetto is reminding property owners that the due date for paying their property taxes as a full payment is April 30.

Because the due date falls on a weekend, full payments will be accepted through the following Monday, May 2. Payments by mail must have a U.S. Postmark of May 2 or earlier to be considered timely. Any payments received with a postmark after May 2 will be subject to delinquent interest in accordance with the Colorado Revised Statutes.

The deadline is for taxpayers who do not have a mortgage company that pays their property taxes and who choose to pay their taxes in one full payment as opposed to in two equal installments.

There are several ways to make a payment. Property taxes can be paid online by credit card, debit card or electronic check. There are no fees for electronic check payments.

Taxpayers may mail payments to the Routt County Treasurer & Public Trustee at 522 Lincoln Ave. Ste. 22 in Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 or drop payment off in the secure 24-hour drop box or pay in person between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. People should reference the tax account number or numbers on the check and include payment coupons. For more information, go to http://www.Co.Routt.co.us/213/Property-Tax or call 970-870-5555. You may also find information online at http://www.co.routt.co.us/211/Treasurer .