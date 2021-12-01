Property found outside city hall: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 30
Tuesday, Nov. 30
11:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of theft in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Drive.
11:28 a.m. Officers found a piece of lost property outside Steamboat Springs City Hall.
12:48 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about property damage on Routt County Road 27 in Hayden.
2:38 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about a vehicle in the 50 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.
7:14 p.m. Deputies responded to a noninjury crash on Routt County Road 14F and Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.
11:58 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza.
Total incidents: 30
• Steamboat officers responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
