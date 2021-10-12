Property found at restaurant: The Record for Monday, Oct. 11

Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

8:11 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of wildlife in the 50 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

4:08 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers collected a piece of lost property from a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

4:20 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about an animal at a park in the 500 block of North Park Road.

4:59 p.m. Officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated pedestrian in the 1100 block of 13th Street.

8:19 p.m. Officers responded to a call of theft in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

Total incidents: 32

• Steamboat officers responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.