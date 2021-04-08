Property dispute: The Record for Wednesday, April 7
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
10:57 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a resident in the 30000 block of Red Stag Lane who said they were being extorted over a property dispute. Deputies are investigating.
1:02 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about trash being dumped on the side of the road in the 400 block of Howelsen Parkway. Officers took a report.
1:26 p.m. Officers received a call about graffiti in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. Officers took a report.
3:01 p.m. Officers received a call from a man who said he had cash stolen from him in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers took a report.
4:35 p.m. Deputies responded to a scene in the 30000 block of Deerwood Ranch in Oak Creek in which a woman’s door was kicked in, but none of her belongings were missing. Deputies are investigating.
Total incidents: 31
• Steamboat officers responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
