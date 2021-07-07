Property damage: The Record for Tuesday, July 6

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

3:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report about a bear inside a dumpster near a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:26 a.m. Officers collected a piece of lost property in the 800 block of Yampa Street.

2:20 p.m. Officers took a report about property damage done to a condo in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

4:13 p.m. Officers received a complaint about fireworks at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs in the 1000 block of Crawford Avenue.

7:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted officers in responding to a vehicle complaint near the area of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street.

11:17 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash near a business in the 800 block of Oak Street.

Total incidents: 52

• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.