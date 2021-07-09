Property damage: The Record for Thursday, July 8
Thursday, July 8
12:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers took a report of property damage to a hotel in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
4:38 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 70 block of Anglers Drive.
9:30 a.m. Officers received a complaint about illegal drug use in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
4:05 p.m. Officers were called about a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the area of Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
4:39 p.m. Officers were called about a theft from a shop in the 1400 block of 13th Street.
5:09 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated pedestrian in the 700 block of Marketplace Plaza.
6:20 p.m. Officers received a call from a person who was bit by their pet in River Queen Park.
10:21 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 200 block of Boulder Ridge Road.
Total incidents: 68
• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 17 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
