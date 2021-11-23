Property damage in Phippsburg: The Record for Monday, Nov. 22
Monday, Nov. 22, 2021
7:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about an animal in the 70 block of Anglers Drive.
9:04 a.m. Officers received a report of a stolen identification. The report was made online and did not specify an address.
12:03 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about property damage in the 20000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.
1:32 p.m. Deputies were called to an illegal fire burning in the 30000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.
6:45 p.m. Deputies were called to a noninjury vehicle crash near the area of Strawberry Park Hot Springs on Routt County Road 36.
8:42 p.m. Officers received a report of an animal bite in the 2600 block of Medicine Springs Drive.
Total incidents: 55
• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to eight calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
