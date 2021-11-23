Property damage in Phippsburg: The Record for Monday, Nov. 22

Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

7:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about an animal in the 70 block of Anglers Drive.

9:04 a.m. Officers received a report of a stolen identification. The report was made online and did not specify an address.

12:03 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about property damage in the 20000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

1:32 p.m. Deputies were called to an illegal fire burning in the 30000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

6:45 p.m. Deputies were called to a noninjury vehicle crash near the area of Strawberry Park Hot Springs on Routt County Road 36.

8:42 p.m. Officers received a report of an animal bite in the 2600 block of Medicine Springs Drive.

Total incidents: 55

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to eight calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

